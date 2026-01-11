Food festival to trace Southern India's culinary soul in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) From the famed 'Thalassery chicken biryani' to the fiery, tangy Madras fish curry, a new food festival opening Monday invites Delhiites on a culinary journey through the southern states, spotlighting signature flavours from Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

To be hosted at Novotel New Delhi City Centre, "Southern Spice Trail" is a bespoke southern Indian culinary experience that celebrates age-old recipes and native cooking techniques passed down through generations.

The culinary showcase has been curated by chef Ramesh Kumar Murugan, the hotel's Chennai chef, alongside Delhi-based executive chef Umesh Singh.

"'Southern Spice Trail' is an experience which brings the diverse flavours of South India to the heart of the capital. It is inspired by my culinary journey across the southern states, the menu reflects regional techniques, traditional ingredients, and time-honoured recipes, inviting guests to experience South India’s culinary heritage through a thoughtfully curated spread," said Murugan in a statement.

A delight for vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike, the menu brings together regional favourites like 'Mutton chettinad', 'Meen pollichathu', 'Malabar avial, 'Kori gassi' and 'Senai kola urundai', along with 'paneer ghee roast', 'Kappa cutlet', 'Donne biryani', 'Cauliflower 65' and 'Vazhi poo vada', served with traditional accompaniments such as Kerala appam and benne dosa.

The week-long gastronomic extravaganza, according to chef Singh, aims to capture the balance, depth, and soul of Southern kitchens, offering guests a refined buffet experience in a contemporary setting.

The traditional southern feast goes off the table on January 18. PTI MG MG MG MG