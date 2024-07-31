Food kits scheme: HC order on pleas against tender conditions on August 5

Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said it would deliver on August 5 the order on a bunch of petitions against the tender process initiated by the Maharashtra government for the distribution of subsidized ration kits to 1.7 crore beneficiaries under a scheme for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar, which reserved the order, asked the government not to take any further steps on the tender process until the ruling.

"Hold your hands till then. We will pass the order on Monday (August 5)," the HC said.

The 'Anandacha Shidha' (kit of joy) scheme was initially introduced by the state government for the distribution of subsidized food kits at Rs 100 during Diwali. Later, the scheme was extended for the festival of Gudi Padwa. Now, the government has announced the scheme will also be made available during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which will be celebrated in September this year.

Under the scheme, the government distributes 1 kilogram each of rava or suji (a coarse wheat flour), chana dal (split chickpeas), and sugar, along with one litre of soybean oil.

A few companies -- Indo Allied Protein Foods Pvt Ltd, Gunia Commercials Pvt Ltd, and Kendriya Bhandar -- moved the court challenging certain conditions mentioned in the tender process. These includes the requirement for bidders to have 70 distribution units and 300 labourers per work order.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf, appearing for the state, submitted that the conditions were necessary as only a month was left before the start of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, and the government wanted to ensure there was no delay in distribution of subsidized ration kits on the part of the successful bidder.