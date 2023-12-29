Food plazas, shops for puja need: Redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Junction boasts of many modern amenities

Ayodhya, Dec 29 (PTI) The redeveloped Ayodhya railway station -- rechristened Ayodhya Dham Junction -- boasts of several modern facilities such as elevators, escalators, food plazas, child-care rooms and even shops for puja needs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped railway station on December 30 ahead of next month's consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Northern Railway said the construction of the three-storey building and new amenities at the station, situated at walking distance from the Ram Temple, cost Rs 241 crore.

"The new station building has a footprint of 140mx32.6m. An additional front porch of 140mx12m is also provided over the drop-off zone to protect the passengers from adverse weather conditions," it said.

According to officials, footprint refers to the space in which people can move around.

It added that provisions have been made for separate arrival and departure of passengers and facilities such as elevators, escalators, food plazas, shops for puja needs, cloakrooms and child-care rooms for the comfort of the passengers.

"We have constructed waiting halls with an aesthetic appeal on ground the floor as well as on the first floor. The station building shall be 'accessible for all' and has got IGBC certification for Green Station Building," Chief public relation officer of Northern Railway Deepak Kumar said.

Ahead of its inauguration by the prime minister, the station has been bedecked with flowers and colourful fabrics giving it a festive and vibrant look. PTI JP NSD NSD