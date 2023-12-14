Food poisoning: 80 hospitalised after consuming meal during wedding at resort

Nagpur, Dec 14 (PTI) In a suspected case of food poisoning, at least 80 persons were hospitalised as they fell ill after consuming meals served during a wedding ceremony at a resort on the outskirts of Nagpur city in Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on December 10, following which the businessman father of the bridegroom lodged a complaint against the resort management alleging that the food served during the function was stale and emitted a foul smell, the police said.

The complainant, Kailash Batra, had booked the Rajasthani village-themed resort located on Amravati Road in Nagpur for two days - on December 9 and 10 - for the wedding of his son and the reception ceremony, an official of Kamleshwar police station, where the complaint was lodged, said.

"Trouble began in the afternoon of December 10 when the bridegroom and several guests experienced stomach pain after the meal there. The situation worsened during the reception ceremony the same night, when the food served to guests emitted a foul smell," the official said.

The complainant raised the issue with the resort management, but it failed to take corrective steps, he said.

"Around midnight, at least 80 guests started vomiting and complained of nausea. They were admitted to a hospital," he said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Harssh Poddar said the officials of Kalmeshwar police station have been directed to record the statements of the hospitalised persons and collect their medical reports based on which a case would be registered against the resort management.

According to police, some of the victims are still undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Wardhaman Nagar area of Nagpur. PTI COR NP