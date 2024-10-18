Food poisoning in Thane school: Midday meal contractor booked

Thane, Oct 18 (PTI) A midday meal contractor was booked on Friday after 41 students of a civic school took ill in Maharashtra's Thane district a day earlier, a police official said.

The incident took place in a civic school in Agasan in Diva area after several children from Classes V to VIII had meals under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman Yojana and complained of nausea and stomach upsets, the Mumbra police station official said.

"The contract to cook food was given to Thane-based Adarsha Mahila Mandal. Based on the complaint of a teacher from the school, an FIR was registered against one Sanjyoy Sanjay Date and others of the Mahila Mandal under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 271 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life)," the official said.

No arrest has been made in the case so far, he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Rakesh Barot, Dean of Kalwa civic hospital, told PTI that all but four children were discharged after treatment.

"These four students have mild fever and continue to be hospitalised," Dr Barot informed. PTI COR BNM