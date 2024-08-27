50 people hospitalised in Mathura after having fritters made of 'kuttu ka atta'

Mathura: Around 50 people, including women and children, were hospitalised here due to suspected food poisoning after consuming fritters made of buckwheat flour, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday during Janmashtami festivities, they said.

"We had fritters made of buckwheat flour last night. After that, I started vomiting and felt a burning sensation in the stomach," Priyanka, a teenager admitted to the government hospital, told PTI Videos.

Parkham Singh, a resident of Parkham village who had come with a patient, said after consuming the fritters people started complaining about dizziness, vomiting and shivering.

"The kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour) was purchased from a local shop in the village," he said.

Around 50 people from my village have fallen ill, he added.

"My wife is unable to stand, she has become very weak, almost unconscious," Mahesh, another resident of the village, told PTI Videos.

A doctor at the hospital said around 29 patients were admitted here at 1 am with complaints of vomiting and anxiety.

"I have been informed that some other patients have been taken to different hospitals. All those admitted here are undergoing treatment, their condition is stable and improving," the doctor said.