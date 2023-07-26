Food pop-up to showcase authentic Indonesian flavours

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) An upcoming food pop-up 'Paon Nusantara' promises to serve Delhiites with the dizzying diversity of Indonesian cuisine on plate with traditional Balinese dishes like 'Nasi Goreng' and 'Chicken Satay'.

Advertisment

The two-day culinary extravaganza, starting from July 28 here at The Lodhi, hopes to transcend the boundaries of popular Indonesian recipes while intricately exploring the nuances and exceptional techniques that are inherent in the cuisines of Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia.

'Paon Nusantara' -- deriving from the Indonesian terms 'Paon' meaning kitchen and 'Nusantara' signifying the Indo-Malay Archipelago -- is a brain child of chef Kartikeya Sinha.

From appetisers, main courses to desserts, Chef Sinha has crafted an innovative menu inspired by the Arabian Peninsula, Indian influences, and coastal China, promising an exquisite melange of flavours.

Advertisment

The exotic dishes on the menu include 'Rujak Kaki Lima' (street cart-style spicy fruit salad), 'Pepes Ikan' (spiced snapper grilled in banana leaves), 'Nasi Bungkus' (parcel of coconut rice with choice of sweet & spicy Balinese pork or lemongrass scented jackfruit), 'Jajan Pasar' (sweet bites from the market) and more.

"I believe in celebrating and sharing my culinary journey through food. My food philosophy is simple - use fresh, seasonal ingredients and let them shine," said chef Sinha, famous for creating culinary marvels that blend traditional cooking styles with authentic ingredients.

The food goes off the table on July 30. PTI MG MAH MAH