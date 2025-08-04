Food safety dept raids Kamdhenu Dairy in Bilapsur after woman's adulteration allegation goes viral

Bilaspur (HP), Aug 4 (PTI) The food safety department officials raided the Kamdhenu Dairy headquarters in Namhol area here and collected samples, following a viral video in which a woman alleged that its milk is not fit for human consumption, an official said on Monday.

The woman's claim that there was a suspicious white substance in the Kamdhenu milk packet has left the consumers concerned and created a stir at the departmental level, he said.

On Sunday, a team of officials led by Food Safety Officer Khagendra Negi raided the Kamdhenu headquarters in Namhol. They collected samples of milk, curd and ghee.

"Samples taken from Kamdhenu Dairy have been sent to the laboratory. Next action will be taken after the report comes. If the samples fail (the quality test), strict legal action will be ensured," said Mahesh Kashyap, Assistant Commissioner, Food Safety Department.

Meanwhile, the Kamdhenu Company, which sells only cow milk products, said that it will take legal action against the woman in the widely circulated video. The management refuted her allegations as baseless and said it would harm the brand's image.

Sharing the viral video on his social media handle, Cabinet Minister Vikramaditya Singh has said that "the government will take it seriously".

An expert commented that milk and milk products are directly related to the health of the general public and hence, any kind of negligence can bring serious consequences.