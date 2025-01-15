'Food safety on wheels': UP govt deploys mobile labs to check food quality at Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced the deployment of mobile laboratories to carry out food inspections at eateries in the Maha Kumbh Mela area here, aiming to monitor hygiene and safety standards.

Advertisment

Assistant Food Commissioner (Grade 2) Sushil Kumar Singh emphasised the use of 'Food Safety on Wheels' to prevent the distribution of spoiled or adulterated food to the pilgrims.

"These mobile laboratories conduct on-the-spot testing of food and beverages. Regular quality checks are conducted at hotels, dhabas, and small stalls, with food safety complaints promptly addressed to ensure swift action,” Singh added.

In a statement, the Uttar Pradesh government said that under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, efforts are being made to ensure clean and quality food for the millions of devotees attending the Maha Kumbh.

Advertisment

"The fair is divided into five zones and 25 sectors, with food safety officers in each sector regularly monitoring hygiene and safety standards," the government said.

"All food safety operations are coordinated from the central office located on Sankat Mochan Marg in Sector 24. This office oversees food monitoring efforts and supervises the deployment of teams across the fair," it added.

While food safety officers are stationed in every sector, while chief officers oversee every five sectors, the government said.

Advertisment

A maximum of 14 sectors are actively monitored in the Jhunsi area, it noted.

On January 13, the first day of the Maha Kumbh, around 1.75 crore devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam. The number of devotees doubled to 3.5 crore on the second day, marked by Makar Sankranti.

The Uttar Pradesh government estimates a footfall of 40 to 45 crore pilgrims and visitors over the next six weeks, until February 26, for the largest spiritual gathering on the planet.