Food security under PDS now covers 2.73 crore people in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Dec 30 (PTI) As many as 82.18 lakh ration cards, covering 2.73 crore registered beneficiaries, are currently in circulation under the Public Distribution System (PDS), in Chhattisgarh, a government official said on Tuesday.

The state government continuously carries out e-KYC process to ensure that benefits reach genuine beneficiaries, he said.

"So far, e-KYC process has been completed for 2.3 crore members -- around 85 per cent of the total. Approximately 30.32 lakh members are yet to complete the process," the official informed.

Officials of the Food Department said, "e-KYC facilities are available on e-POS machines at all government-run fair price shops across the state. In addition, beneficiaries can also complete e-KYC using the 'Mera e-KYC' app launched by the Government of India." On the app, beneficiaries can enter their Aadhaar number and complete face-based e-KYC through OTP verification from home, they explained.

A total of 14,040 government fair price shops are currently operational in the state where registered ration cardholders can collect food grains of their choice, said the officials.

"Around 89 per cent of the population is covered under the PDS. To enhance transparency in ration distribution, Aadhaar seeding has also been undertaken," they maintained.

They said about 2.73 crore people are now covered under food security and are being regularly supplied food grains through fair price shops in Chhattisgarh.

"Of these, more than 73 lakh priority households are receiving free food grains, while around 8.5 lakh above-poverty-line families are being provided rice at subsidised rates. Priority households are also being supplied fortified rice enriched with iron, folic acid and vitamin B-12," said the officials.

Under the state government's ambitious Niyad Nellanar scheme, free distribution of food grains, chana, sugar, salt and jaggery is being carried out for 42,220 ration cardholders across 402 selected remote villages in five Bastar division districts -- Bijapur, Sukma, Dantewada, Narayanpur and Kanker, they informed. PTI COR RSY