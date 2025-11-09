Foolproof security arrangements for Tarn Taran bypoll: Punjab CEO

Chandigarh, Nov 9 (PTI) Comprehensive security measures are in place for the upcoming bypoll in the Tarn Taran assembly, scheduled for November 11, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C announced on Sunday.

He further said 12 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed in the assembly constituency, marking one of the largest CAPF deployments ever made by the Election Commission for bypolls.

According to the plan, all 114 polling station locations, encompassing 222 polling stations, will be secured by CAPF personnel.

In addition to the CAPF presence, all polling stations will be equipped with CCTV cameras and webcasting facilities, which will be monitored closely by the returning officer, the district election officer, and the chief electoral officer, under the overall supervision of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Furthermore, critical polling station locations will be overseen by 46 micro observers, according to an official release.

The CEO confirmed that all essential minimum facilities have been provided at each of the 222 polling stations. He emphasised that any violations of law and order will be dealt with strictly by the election authorities. He urged voters to exercise their right to vote freely and without fear.

Polling will take place on November 11, from 7 am to 6 pm, with results expected to be announced on November 14.

The Tarn Taran assembly seat fell vacant following the death of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June. PTI CHS MPL MPL