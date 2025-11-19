Foot march to commemorate Sardar Patel's birth anniversary in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Nov 19 (PTI) A ten-day foot march will be organised to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Wednesday.
The 'padyatra' will commence from Patel's native place, Karamsad, in Anand district on November 26 and culminate at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar on December 5.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had led the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Patel at Ekta Nagar in Narmada district last month.
"In line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's decision to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel with great fanfare for two years, a grand foot march has been organised in Gujarat," Sanghavi told reporters after attending a cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar.
He said youth from various states will participate, with approximately 15,000 people joining each day of the foot march.
A special 'Sardar Gatha' will be organised each day to shed light on various aspects of Sardar Patel's life.
"The main objective of this foot march is to spread the ideas of Sardar Saheb to the people and give a strong message of national unity and integrity. The march will start from Patel's native place, Karamsad and culminate at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Narmada district," said Sanghavi. PTI PJT NSK