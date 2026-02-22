Footfall of devotees at Tripura Sundari temple rose after PM’s visit: CM Manik Saha

Agartala, Feb 22 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said the footfall of devotees at the Tripura Sundari temple in Gomati district has increased substantially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the redeveloped shrine last year.
Modi had visited the temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, in September last year, inaugurated the redeveloped complex and offered prayers.
An amount of Rs 32 crore was spent on the shrine's redevelopment.
Saha said the temple earlier witnessed an average daily footfall of around 4,000 devotees.
"I told him that the arrival of devotees to the Tripura Sundari temple would increase after his visit. Now the temple records a daily footfall of 7,000 to 8,000 devotees according to available information. PM's visit has given global recognition to the temple, attracting more people to the shrine," he said while addressing a party gathering in West Tripura's Mohanpur on the occasion of 'Mann Ki Baat' programme.
Referring to the stampede during the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh in January last year, the chief minister said several pilgrims had died in the incident.
"After the incident, devotees stopped visiting the Sangam ghat out of fear. Having learnt about the situation, the PM went there and took a holy dip at the Sangam to send a message that all is well. Thereafter, pilgrims resumed visiting the holy place," he said.
Saha said it was Modi who had transformed the Northeast in terms of all-round development.
"The PM has renamed the Look East Policy as the Act East Policy to speed up development. He has given the HIRA (Highways, I-Ways, Railways and Airways) model to the Northeast region," he said.