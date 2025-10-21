Footpath-dwellers, including infant, injured after speeding taxi hit railing in Shimla

Shimla, Oct 21 (PTI) Four children of a family and one adult sleeping on a footpath were hurt when a railing fell on them after being hit by a speeding vehicle in Shimla, police said on Monday.
The incident took place around 10 pm on Monday in the heart of the city.
The injured, one of them a four-month-old baby, are under treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital, where the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital referred them.
The five were identified as Bheri, 22, Sona, Vishal, and Maya, aged 4, 8, and 6, and four-month-old Kishan.
A family, originally from Rajasthan, sells balloons for a living, police said.
They were sleeping on the footpath between the Victory Tunnel and the Old Bus Stand, when the car struck.
A family member, Kailash, in his complaint said a speeding white taxi hit the railing, causing it and the signboards hung on it to fall on the sleeping.
The driver has been taken into custody, police said.