For Congress, Gandhi family comes first, party second and nation last, alleges Goa CM Sawant

Panaji, Jan 27 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday slammed the Congress, saying that it believes in the "Gandhi family first, the party second and the nation at the last".

He criticised the Congress after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the opposition party of insulting the national flag during the Republic Day celebrations held a day ago by positioning it below the party flag.

Taking to social media platform X, BJP Goa said, "The Indian National Congress has been insulting our nation, time and again, be it rejecting Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha or now in Goa by flying INC flag above our National flag. Shame on this anti national party!!" CM Sawant said, "The @INCIndia yet again proved that they believe in Gandhi Family First, Party second and Nation at the Last." Responding to the criticism, Goa Congress's social media in-charge Divya Kumar said the tricolour was inadvertently placed below the flag mast of the Congress flag, and apologised for the "unintentional error". PTI RPS NP