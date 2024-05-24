For Congress, Jharkhand is ATM of corruption: Amit Shah

Jamtara (Jharkhand), May 24 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress, alleging that the grand old party sees Jharkhand as an "ATM of corruption".

He also alleged that Congress and Hemant Soren's JMM are competing with each other on corruption in the state, he said.

"For Congress, Jharkhand is its vote bank, property, land bank and ATM of corruption...corrupt JMM leaders, including Hemant Soren, are sitting on Congress lap," Shah said addressing a rally here.

He claimed that PM Modi not only freed the country from Naxals, including red rebels in Budha Pahad in Jharkhand, but did "justice to tribals".

"Budget for tribals during the Sonia-Manmohan regime was barely Rs 25,000 crore. PM Narendra Modi enhanced it to Rs 1.25 lakh crore in 10 years," he said.

The BJP leader alleged that cattle smuggling was rampant in Jharkhand.

Shah was campaigning for BJP candidate Sita Soren who is contesting from the Dumka Lok Sabha seat. PTI NAM/SAN BDC