For daytime power supply to Gujarat farmers, GETCO to set up 5 substations, boost transmission grid

Ahmedabad, Dec 24 (PTI) In a bid to ensure the supply of electricity for agricultural purposes during daytime, Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO) has planned to set up approximately five substations in 2026-27, officials have said.

GETCO is set to strengthen around 1,100 circuit kilometres (CKM) of the transmission network, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 1,000 crore.

Additionally, the estimated cost for laying AB (aerial bunched) cables and Medium Voltage Covered Conductors (MVCC) for DISCOMs (distribution companies) in the year 2026-27 is Rs 375 crore, a release issued by the state government on Tuesday said.

The state government led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is delivering farmer-centric schemes. An example of this is the Kisan Suryoday Yojana (KSY), through which 17,018 villages, that is 98.66 per cent of the villages in the state, are now receiving electricity during daytime. Under this scheme, 19.69 lakh farmers in Gujarat are benefiting from daytime power supply.

CM Patel said, "Due to the agriculture-friendly policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his sensitivity towards farmers, nearly 98 per cent of the farmers in the state are now receiving electricity during the day." "Those who are yet to be covered will also start receiving daytime electricity by March 2026, and this mission will be completed. This was a decision taken by the PM. With farmers receiving adequate water and electricity, the entire landscape of the state's agricultural sector has been transformed, leading to prosperity for farmers," he said.

This scheme was implemented in 2020 with the objective of providing electricity to farmers in two slots between 5 am and 9 pm - the first slot from 5 am to 1 pm and the second from 1 pm to 9 pm.

However, after the implementation of the scheme, it was found necessary to make the power supply schedule for the agriculture sector more efficient in alignment with daylight hours, which led to the introduction of the single-shift concept.

Under this concept, electricity for agricultural purposes is provided to farmers during daylight hours, particularly from 7 am to 5 pm. By integrating solar energy in this manner, the load on the power grid during peak demand hours is reduced, ensuring a more sustainable and reliable electricity supply for agriculture.

At present, a total of 17,018 villages, that is 98.66 per cent of the villages in the state, are being provided with electricity during daytime hours, and 98 per cent of the state's substations have been shifted to daytime operations.

The work of shifting the remaining 45 rotational substations to cover the remaining 231 villages under the scheme is currently in progress.

Under this initiative, the state government has incurred a total expenditure of Rs 5,353.62 crore for establishing 40 new substations, laying 4,640.73 CKM of transmission lines, and strengthening the distribution network through 3,927.72 CKM of MVCC works.

With the implementation of this scheme, farmers are receiving electricity during daytime, enabling them to carry out irrigation at the appropriate time and improve crop productivity, thereby contributing to their economic prosperity.

Farmer Jayesh Patel of Kankrol village, Sabarkantha district's Himatnagar, who also serves as Chairman of the Himatnagar APMC, said, "Earlier, farmers used to receive electricity at night, which made it difficult to irrigate fields and led to excessive water wastage, along with the constant fear of wild animals." However, under this scheme, we have been receiving electricity during the day for the past two years, which has resolved all these problems. Farmers can now irrigate their fields at the right time and in the right quantity, resulting in savings of time, he said. PTI KVM NP