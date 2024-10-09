For democracy to thrive, go back to paper ballot, says YSRCP chief Jagan on Haryana poll results

Amaravati, Oct 9 (PTI) Democracy should not only be prevalent, but also seen to be thriving and the only way to ensure both is going back to paper ballot, YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Wednesday.

Reacting to Haryana assembly poll results, Jagan said the outcome is no different from that of Andhra Pradesh, on which “cases are pending in courts.” “In a democracy like ours, Democracy should not only be prevalent but also be seen to be thriving. Only way to ensure both, is going back to Paper Ballot,” he said in a social media post.

When a large majority of developed countries including USA, UK, Canada, and Australia are using paper ballot, it is time India make changes with rest of the world and move towards Paper Ballot, which in turn would enhance the confidence of the electorate, the former CM of Andhra Pradesh said.

He urged lawmakers to come forward to instil confidence. PTI GDK ROH