For first time, Raj and Uddhav families vote for kith and kin

Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) For the first time, perhaps, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray voted for their kin who were in the fray in the Maharashtra polls held on Wednesday.

In Mahim, Raj voted for his son Amit Thackeray, who is involved in a triangular contest with Shiv Sena’s Sadanand Sarvankar and Mahesh Sawant of Sena (UBT).

A resident of Dadar, an upper-middle-class Maharashtrian belt where both Shiv Sena and MNS were born, Raj went to vote with his wife Sharmila and daughter Urvashi.

Earlier, MNS had fielded candidates from Mahim in the 2009, 2014 and 2019 assembly polls, but none of the party candidates were related to Raj.

Similarly, Varun Sardesai is making his electoral debut from Vandre (Bandra) East, a seat where the Thackerays reside.

Sardesai is the nephew of Uddhav and maternal cousin of Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, who is contesting from the Worli constituency.

On Wednesday, Uddhav, his wife Rashmi, and their sons Aaditya and Tejas voted for Sardesai.

This is also the first time anyone related to Uddhav is contesting from Vandre (Bandra) East seat, where his family home ‘Matoshree’ is located.

Elections to all 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra were held on Wednesday and votes will be counted on November 23 (Saturday). PTI PR NR