For Telangana's progress, 'parivarvaad' should be discarded: Nitin Gadkari at poll meeting in state

Hyderabad, Nov 20 (PTI) Attacking the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government in Telangana over its alleged corruption and dynastic politics, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday urged the people to elect the BJP to power to rid the state of family rule and to ensure the state's prosperity.

Addressing a public meeting at Yellareddy assembly constituency, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways alleged that "the Telangana Chief Minister does not care about the youths here. His only concern is on how his son and daughter get employment. This is 'parivarvaad' (dynasty) politics".

For Telangana's progress, 'parivarvaad' should be discarded, he said.

What will happen to party workers if the children of chief ministers, MPs and MPs succeed their parents in politics, he asked.

The senior BJP leader recalled that a small-time party worker like him who used to paste posters went on to become BJP's president and added it was only possible in the BJP as it is a party of workers.

Gadkari further said that he had given permission for the Kaleswaram project when he was Union Water Resources Minister, but now feels sad that a lot of loss was caused to Telangana due to "faulty designs" of the project "prepared by the state government in a hurry which led to present damage" (at Medigadda barrage where recently the piers were reportedly sinking).

The state government is responsible for the faulty design, he alleged.

Gadkari said Telangana would not achieve development until the farmers become prosperous and good roads to villages and schools and colleges are built and employment is provided to the youth.

He urged the gathering to elect BJP to power to liberate Telangana from corruption and the dynastic politics of BRS and to ensure the welfare of farmers and workers, and the prosperity of the state.

Gadkari, in a post on social media platform X said that the Centre was developing Telangana with "faster, smoother, and more sustainable highways to boost economic and industrial activities in the state". PTI VVK SJR VVK ANE