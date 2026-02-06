'For us, she is no longer alive': Father performs death rituals after daughter elopes, refuses to return

Udaipur, Feb 6 (PTI) A man here claimed his daughter "had died" and performed a ritual 'havan' (ceremonial offerings) to observe her death after she eloped with her lover.

The alleged incident has come to light from a village on the outskirts of Udaipur city.

A young woman allegedly eloped with her lover.

The father told reporters here that he traced his daughter with the help of the police and met her on January 28. He claimed he spoke with her over two days, but she refused to return or accept the family's advice.

The woman allegedly told her father that she did not wish to maintain any relationship with the family and wanted to spend her life with her lover.

Following this, the family decided to sever all ties with the woman. The family got a condolence message published announcing that she had died on January 28. The customary rituals were held on Thursday.

The father said they performed traditional Hindu rituals that are observed after a person's death, and also decided to disinherit her.

"For us, she is no longer alive," the father said.