Force deployed on Delhi-Una Vande Bharat after stone pelting by locals

Una (HP), Oct 8 (PTI) Force has been deployed on the Delhi-Una Vande Bharat train after recent incidents of stone pelting at the coaches in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, officials said.

The places where the incidents occurred are also being surveilled, officials of the district administration said.

"Ten jawans of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have been deployed in the train and the suspicious places have been kept under surveillance," a railway spokesperson said here on Tuesday.

Six RPF jawans from Chandigarh boarded the Vande Bharat train on Monday night, while two RPF and two GRP jawans joined from Nangal and Una, teh spokesperson said.

According to the officials, the train was stoned at different places in Una on Saturday and Sunday. However, the passengers travelling in the train did not suffer any harm. Several glasses of the train were damaged.

On Saturday, locals pelted stones on four coaches of the train in Basal village near the district headquarters, while on Sunday, two coaches of the train were targeted in Amb, they said.

There was no stone pelting on Monday, they added.

The railway authorities wrote a letter to the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police of Una district seeking cooperation.

The Railway Police has registered an FIR in the matter and questioned the migrant workers living around the track.

Apart from this, some suspects residing in the Basal and Amb areas have also been questioned, the district officials said.

However, no clue of the accused has been found so far, they added.

A police spokesman said investigation into the case is on and it is not yet clear if the incidents were part of some conspiracy. PTI COR BPL RPA