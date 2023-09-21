Force deployment increased after reports of Karbi militant outfit threatening people: Meghalaya CM

Shillong, Sep 21 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said the state government has increased police force along the inter-state border with Assam following reports of formation of a new militant group called United People's Front of Karbi Longri (UPFKL).

Advertisment

The chief minister said though reports are coming in, there is no specific intel or complaints by people of having received extortion notes by the UPKFL.

"Based on newspaper clippings (on the formation of the new militant outfit), we have increased our force deployment in the border areas," he said replying to a call attention motion in the assembly.

He said the government also received a letter from the Jaintia Students Movement (JSM) on the issue based on which actions have been taken. He added that the government, police and the district administration are working tirelessly to ensure peace in the border areas.

Advertisment

"We have started engaging with the government of Assam and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC). I will refrain from going into the discussion and how we are moving forward. We have never seen so much efforts by the Assam and Meghalaya governments to resolve the boundary dispute," he said.

Informing that the two states will be meeting in the first or second week of October for another round of talks, the chief minister said, "There will be special focus given to Khanduli, Psiar, Block I and Block II keeping in mind the slight tension prevailing there." On Mookaiaw MLA Nujorki Sungoh's request for construction of a road in Khatkhasla and Mojem, Sangma said, "I have spoken to the deputy chief minister who informed that the detailed project report (DPR) is in a preparation stage. So action has been taken. But if any portion of the road comes under the disputed areas, some complications could come up." With regard to the request for setting up of primary health centres at Psiar and Moolber, Sangma said these are areas which fall under the areas of difference, but the government will ensure that people don't suffer.

According to him, even previous governments have also tried to focus on this issue to ensure development activities do not stop.

Advertisment

"We are trying to find out a solution and we are aware of the difficulties that are there in the area and many projects are being taken up," Sangma said while assuring to examine all proposals given by the MLA.

"Regarding the new militant outfit, official complaints have not come to us in the form of FIRs. Intelligence reports have also not come to us and we are relying on newspaper clippings (about the arrest of two members of the militant group). But we don't take anything lightly. We are taking things seriously to ensure protection required is given to our people," the chief minister assured.

Earlier, Sungoh had alleged that the intention of the new militant group was to create fear among the Khasi-Pnar people living in the disputed Block I along the border between West Jaintia Hills and West Karbi Anglong specifically in the Elaka Labang-Nongphyllut-Pangam Raliang area. PTI JOP MNB