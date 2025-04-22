Force govt to withdraw new Waqf law or face Muslims' opposition everywhere: AIMPLB to BJP allies

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The AIMPLB on Tuesday claimed NDA constituents such as the JD(U), TDP, LJP (Ram Vilas) and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) had "stabbed Muslims in the back" and asserted that either they should force the government to take back the amended Waqf law or face the community's opposition everywhere.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that the Waqf (Amendment) Act had been brought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make "land grabbers" owners of Waqf properties and asserted "we will not accept this black law".

The assertions were made at the Save Waqf conference organised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) at the Talkatora Stadium where several MPs, clerics and Muslim organisations called for the repeal of the amended law that they claimed was "unconstitutional".

Owaisi, RJD MP Manoj Jha, Samajwadi Party MPs Dharmendra Yadav and Mohibulla Nadvi, Shia Muslim cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad, AIMPLB president Khalid Saifullah Rahmani and general secretary Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi, among others, addressed the conference.

Mujaddidi warned National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents such as Nitish Kumar's JD(U), Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, LJP (Ram Vilas) of Chirag Paswan, Jayant Chaudhary's RLD, and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular).

"They openly supported this legislation and facilitated its passage in Parliament. These people have stabbed Muslims in the back. I request all Muslims and justice-loving people to recognise these parties and their leaders -- they are opponents of the Constitution, they are supporters of the oppressor, they are against democracy," the AIMPLB general secretary said.

"So, they should either force the government to repeal the law or be ready to face our opposition everywhere," he said.

He also slammed those Muslims supporting the Act as Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq of the community.

While Mir Jafar is known for his betrayal of Nawab Siraj-ud-daulah during the Battle of Plassey, Mir Sadiq betrayed Tipu Sultan during the Siege of Srirangapatana, paving the way for a British victory.

Mujaddidi said the Waqf issue was a matter of life and death for Muslims and called for a repeal of the amended law.

Addressing the conference, which witnessed sloganeering from the crowd against the law and a demonstration with black armbands, Owaisi said, "Prime Minister Modi is visiting Saudi Arabia where he will meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, warmly exchanging greetings like 'Ya-Habibi, Ya-Habibi.' Upon returning to India, he will urge the people to identify Muslims by their clothing." "Someone from the BJP said in Parliament that this particular Muslim country does not have Waqf... I want to tell Prime Minister Modi that, during his visit to Saudi Arabia, he should ask the crown prince if Medina is built on Waqf land. Waqf exists in every Muslim country, be it a democracy or a kingdom," he said.

Owaisi alleged that the amended law had not been brought by Modi to save Waqf properties but to make "land grabbers" owners of those properties.

"All Muslim organisations from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, during the deliberations of Parliament's Waqf panel, be it Shia organisations or others, were against it. Who are these people who are praising this black law? We will not accept this black law, which is against the Constitution," Owaisi said.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani could not attend the meeting due to health issues but sent a message.

"The fight to protect Waqf is a fight for our very existence, and the Waqf (Amendment) Act is a direct interference in our religion. Protecting Waqf is our religious duty. A Muslim may compromise on things but he cannot tolerate any kind of interference in his Shari'ah. That is why we completely reject the Act," he said.

"If we truly want to protect the Constitution, then the Waqf Act must be completely abolished… We want to make it clear to the government that Muslims cannot, under any circumstances, support this Act -- because this is a matter of our religion. How is it fair that the property is ours, yet someone else takes charge of its protection?" he asked.

"The Supreme Court's move to halt certain provisions of the Act is a welcome step. This stay is not on the proceedings themselves but rather on the intentions and motives of those acting against the Constitution," he claimed.

However, the struggle will continue until complete success is achieved, he added.

The Centre last week assured the Supreme Court that it would neither denotify Waqf properties, including 'Waqf by user', nor make any appointments to the Central Waqf Council and boards till May 5.

The assurance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta came when he informed a bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice KV Viswanathan that the Waqf law was passed by Parliament with "due deliberations" and it should not be stayed without hearing the government.

The bench noted that Mehta, appearing for the Centre, had also said Waqf properties, including 'Waqf by user' already registered or declared by way of notification, shall not be disturbed and denotified till the next date of hearing.

The bench then granted a week's time to the Centre to file a preliminary response to the pleas challenging the validity of the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Act and posted the matter to May 5.