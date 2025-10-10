Force ready with winter strategy to counter infiltration bids by Pak-based terrorists: BSF IG

Jammu, Oct 10 (PTI) A top BSF officer on Friday said the force is ready with a winter strategy for the entire Jammu sector to counter any infiltration attempt by Pakistan-based terrorists to sneak into this side of the border by taking advantage of foggy conditions in the coming months.

Shashank Anand, Inspector General, Border Security Force (BSF), Jammu frontier, said intelligence reports suggest that terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) have started regrouping after suffering massive damage during Operation Sindoor in May.

“In winter months, the biggest challenge (in Jammu sector) is posed by foggy conditions, which demand our jawans to remain on highest alert. Our winter strategy is ready and we are strengthening our alertness on the borders to thwart any attempt of infiltration by terrorists from across the border,” Anand told reporters here.

The enemy is making repeated attempts to push terrorists from one side or the other but they have so far failed to succeed in their nefarious designs, he said.

"The BSF is in constant touch with its sister agencies, sharing intelligence pouring in from across the border. We are fully prepared to give a befitting response to the enemy,” Anand said.

There is no need to panic as Indian forces are keeping a close watch on whatever movement happens across the border, the officer added.

"The armed forces carried out missile strikes across the border in May under Operation Sindoor and destroyed nine terror infrastructure, including the major camps of LeT and JeM, while the BSF wiped out a number of terror launch pads along the International Border and the Line of Control.

"We are getting information that they have changed their hideouts and are regrouping once again. We will take appropriate action as needed, and we are ready for that,” the BSF IG said.

There is a ceasefire agreement with Pakistan in place but “if there are any attempts by the enemy to push foreign terrorists, we will not remain silent".

"The government has also given us a free hand to respond with a shell to a bullet from across the border and this message has clearly reached the jawans guarding the borders,” he said.

The IG also said that counter-drone measures and air defence systems proved very effective during Operation Sindoor, but “we should not be overconfident and adopt modern technology to further enhance our systems".

“The 21st century warfare highlighted the use of drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile systems and Artificial Intelligence in a big way. The BSF is not lacking behind in this race. We recently organised a 'school of drone warfare' event at our academy in Gwalior to enhance the skill of the jawans and officers.

“If there is a need, we will utilise the latest training to counter enemy drones, and also inflict losses on them using our own drone technology,” the officer said.

Anand also said the force is organising a full marathon in Jammu on November 9 to mark the diamond jubilee celebrations of the force, which was raised in 1965.

"This is for the first time that we are organising this event with an objective to reach out to the border residents and convey a message of fitness and the need for a healthy lifestyle, besides identifying local talent who will be groomed to take part in national and international sports events," the IG said. PTI TAS ARI