Force veterans recall tales of valour on 60th anniversary of 1965 Indo-Pak war

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Colonel Bansi Lal (retd), who fought in the legendary Battle of Asal Uttar in the 1965 India-Pakistan war, proudly recalls how Indian military destroyed several Pakistani tanks in the battle that is now etched in the annals of history.

Asal Uttar later earned the moniker of "graveyard of Pakistani tanks" due to the significant tank battle fought there during the 1965 war.

Col Lal, who belonged to Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army, was among the war veterans who on Friday attended a function held at the South Block to commemorate 60 years of the 1965 war.

"On September 2, 1965, our unit reached in Ambala. Then we moved... And at milestone 37, we took defensive position," he told PTI.

On September 8 morning, "we heard the sound of movement of big tanks. We informed the brigade headquarters, and then tank battles kept going on that day. One of the NCOs hit four tanks, and the other NCO hit three tanks," he recalled.

The 1965 war veteran said later "we were told to be deployed elsewhere".

The next day, heavy artillery shelling happened. And the following day, Pakistani Sabre aircraft "attacked us heavily but we came out fine", he said.

Col Lal's son Brigadier Vikas Lal, currently serving in the Indian Army, said his grandfather too fought in the 1965 war and belonged to the Gorkha Rifles.

"So, it's a matter of honour for me that my grandfather and my father both fought in the 1965 war. My grandfather fought a battle in Srinagar where he was an officiating commanding officer," he said.

The Army officer said that in early September, his grandfather led a counter-ambush, as he "chased down infiltrators, and killed all of them".

"The bodies of those infiltrators were sent GOC Corps 15 in Srinagar. And the seized arms and ammunition were displayed at Bakshi Stadium. Locals of Srinagar came, which reinforced confidence among the people about the Army," he said.

"My father Col Bansi Lal fought the battle of Asal Uttar. It is known as the 'graveyard of battle tanks of Pakistan Army', as large number of their tanks were totally destroyed in the fields," Brig Lal said.

Another veteran who attended the event, Brigadier R Singh (retd), said he was part of 1 Para Battalion during the 1965 war.

"I attacked a position of the enemy. We incurred losses, as seven died and 23 were injured, including myself," he recalled.

The Pakistani forces tried to capture Jammu and Kashmir but they couldn't, another veteran said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with the veterans and the families of the fallen heroes of the 1965 war at the event, which was held to mark the diamond jubilee of India’s victory over Pakistan.

In his address, Singh paid glowing tributes to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty and those who ensured that India emerged victorious in a test of strength.

“Pakistan thought it could frighten us through infiltration, guerrilla tactics and surprise attacks, but little did it know that every Indian soldier serves the motherland with the feeling that the sovereignty and integrity of the nation will never be compromised at any cost,” the defence minister said.

Singh highlighted the unmatched bravery and patriotism displayed by the Indian soldiers during various battles fought during the war, including the Battle of Asal Uttar, Battle of Chawinda and Battle of Phillora.

He made special mention of the indomitable spirit and valour of Param Vir Chakra awardee Company Quarter Master Havildar Abdul Hamid, who laid down his life while destroying numerous enemy tanks under relentless barrage of machine gun and tank fire during the Battle of Asal Uttar.

"Our brave Abdul Hamid taught us that bravery is not about the size of the weapon, it is about the size of the heart. His valour teaches us that even in the most difficult circumstances, the combination of courage, restraint and patriotism can make the impossible possible," Singh said.