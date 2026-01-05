Forced hugs, social media posts hailing Trump have done very little good: Cong's dig at govt

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday took a swipe at the government over US President Donald Trump's remarks that Washington can raise tariffs on New Delhi "very quickly", saying all those "Namaste Trump, Howdy Modi events, forced hugs", and social media posts hailing the American leader have done very little good.

The opposition party's dig came after Trump said Prime Minister Narendra Modi knew he was not happy with India's purchases of Russian oil and that Washington can raise tariffs on New Delhi "very quickly".

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The PM’s good friend in the White House continues his ‘blow hot, blow cold’ approach to India. He has yet again threatened higher tariffs on US imports from India if India did not stop buying oil from Russia."

"All those Namaste Trump, Howdy Modi events, all those (forced) hugs, and all those social media posts hailing the US President have done very little good," Ramesh said on X.

Trump, while talking to reporters on Sunday aboard Air Force One en route to Washington DC from Florida, said, "They (India) wanted to make me happy, basically. Modi is a very good man; he is a good guy. He knew I was not happy, and it was important to make me happy. They do trade and we can raise tariffs on them very quickly. It would be very bad for them."

Trump's remarks came after US Senator Lindsey Graham, accompanying him on Air Force One, said that the tariffs imposed on India by Trump are the "chief reason" New Delhi is now buying substantially less Russian oil.

Graham spoke about his tariff bill that seeks to impose 500 per cent levies on imports from countries buying Russian oil.

Graham said that to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, pressure must be put on Russian President Vladimir Putin's customers.

Trump said that the sanctions are hurting Russia very badly and then mentioned India. Graham then said that the US put a 25 per cent tariff on India for buying Russian oil.