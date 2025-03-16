Forces' 3,900-km-long motorcycle rally travels through Assam

Guwahati, Mar 16 (PTI) The 3,900-km-long motorcycle rally, undertaken by the armed forces, left for West Bengal from Guwahati in Assam on Sunday.

The motorcycle rally 'Shaurya Yatra', flagged off on March 10 from the strategically located Vijaynagar in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, will conclude at the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat.

A programme was held in Guwahati after the rally arrived here.

As part of it, the rally participants interacted with the ex-servicemen who shared their heartfelt stories, an Assam Rifles spokesperson said.

The ex-servicemen were felicitated by the bike rally participants, he added.

"The rally has now set course for Siliguri in West Bengal, continuing its journey," the spokesperson said.

The 15-day 'Shaurya Yatra' motorcycle rally was given a grand flag-off from Vijaynagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

It was ceremonially flagged off by General Officer Commanding, 3 Corps, Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar at Rangapahar military station in Dimapur, Nagaland, on Saturday.

The rally will culminate at Rann of Kutch in Gujarat on March 23.

Altogether 12 motorbike-riding enthusiasts from the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and locals from Arunachal Pradesh are participating in the rally.

The bikers will also interact with school children and motivate them to join the Indian Armed Forces.

Held under the theme 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', the rally aims to promote national integration and honour the sacrifices of the armed forces while also carrying the message of unity, courage and national pride.