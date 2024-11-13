Forces alert to counter infiltration by terrorists into J-K: IG BSF

Rajouri (J-K), Nov 13 (PTI) Security forces are "fully alert" to counter possible infiltration attempt by terrorists and a strong protection grid is in place to deal with any challenge, Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF), Jammu Frontier, D K Boora said on Wednesday.

Even if the terrorists manage to infiltrate from anywhere, there are measures in place to neutralise them before they reach the hinterland, the BSF officer said responding to queries on intelligence reports about stepped-up activities on the terror launch pads along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border with Pakistan.

Boora was accompanying BSF’s Additional Director General of Western Command Satish S Khandare to the border district of Rajouri to flag off a group of local students for a 10-day ‘Bharat Darshan’ tour organised by the 54th battalion of the force.

“Our neighbouring country (Pakistan) always tries to push terrorists (for subversive activities). I want to assure the people that our protection grid (on the borders) is very strong, laced with modern weapons and adequate manpower. No attempt of infiltration will be allowed and the borders will be kept fully safe,” the IG BSF said.

Asked about the possibility of increased infiltration attempts with the onset of the winter and foggy conditions, he said it was nothing new.

“There is no challenge as winter comes every year and also foggy conditions. All our forces (deployed on the border and in the hinterland) are fully alert to counter any threat. Every year, the situation is reviewed and, accordingly, measures taken so it is not a new thing which is happening for the first time,” Boora said.

Asked about the use of drones by Pakistan to smuggle weapons and narcotics, he said adequate measures have already been taken in this regard.

Answering another question about the number of terrorists suspected to be waiting for an opportunity to cross into this side, he said, “We do not go for head counting but our endeavour remains that nobody is able to infiltrate into this side.

“Whether there are 10 or 20, it does not mean anything to us. Our principle is that nobody is able to cross the border and ensure zero infiltration,” he said.

“Even if the terrorists manage to infiltrate from anywhere, there are measures in place to neutralise them before they reach the hinterland. There is coordination among all the forces and intelligence agencies and we are fully geared up to meet any challenge,” the BSF officer said.

Asked about the installation of high-tech cameras in the forward areas, he refused to divulge any information.

“You stay relaxed and be assured that all measures are in place. Government has made available all resources and a close watch will be kept so that there is no infiltration," he said.

On the recent encounter in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu where three terrorists were killed and an earlier encounter in Kathua where two terrorists were eliminated, he said such incidents show that the security forces are working in close coordination.

Earlier, the ADG BSF said the force has organised the ‘Bharat Darshan’ tour for the children of remote and far-flung border villages in accordance with the central government’s initiative.

“The children will be taken on the tour to north India to make them aware of the richness of their country,” he said.

He said BSF is performing its border guarding duty along the IB and LoC with full professionalism and alertness.

“There is synergy among all the forces including BSF, J-K police, Army and CRPF,” Khandare said. PTI COR/TAS TAS RT RT