Forces nab terror associate in J-K's Kupwara, recover cache of arms and ammunition

Srinagar, Jul 28 (PTI) Security forces on Monday arrested a terror associate in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from him, a police official said.

Forces launched a cordon and search operation at Marsary village in Chowkibal area of Kralpora in north Kashmir after specific intelligence inputs, he said, adding that Wali Mohammad Mir, resident of Marsary village, was apprehended during the operation.

Upon search, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from his possession, which included an AK-56 rifle, three AK-56 rifle magazines, 1,150 rounds of AK-56 ammunition, and 17 UBGL (under barrel grenade launcher) grenades, the official said.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Mir was working as an associate for proscribed terror outfits and was involved in facilitating the movement of arms and ammunition to active terrorists in the area, he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI SSB RUK RUK