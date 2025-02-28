Forcing a third language in schools in AI age is unnecessary: Chief Minister Stalin

Chennai, Feb 28 (PTI) Asserting that true progress lay in innovation and not in linguistic imposition, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said it was unnecessary to force any language as a third language in schools in the age of Artificial Intelligence.

Continuing his tirade on the Centre over the National Education Policy (NEP), he said in a post on the social media platform X "BJP leaders advocating Hindi insist, 'You must know Hindi to buy tea, pani puri, or use toilets in North India.'” But in the Age of AI, forcing any language as a third language in schools was unnecessary. "Advanced translation technology already removes language barriers instantly. Students should not be burdened with extra languages," the Chief Minister contended.

Instead, students should focus on mastering their mother tongue and English while gaining expertise in science and technology. "If needed, they can learn any language later. True progress lies in innovation, not linguistic imposition. #Long Live Tamil #StopHindiImposition," Stalin, who is the president of the ruling DMK, said.

Earlier, in a letter addressed to his DMK members, he said Tamil Nadu would not allow Hindi and Sanskrit to dominate Tamil. The DMK will always be in the front in the struggle to protect the state and also its language, Stalin said and reminded them that the anti-Hindi agitation made the then Governor of Madras Province withdraw the imposition of Hindi in 1939.

"Although we have won the first language battle, the war is still going on. This is not just a language imposition but an invasion intended on Tamil culture with a conspiracy to Sanskritise this land," Stalin said in the letter.

Reacting, BJP state chief K Annamalai said Stalin has not realised that his attempts to divert the 'misgovernance' in the state to a non-existent Hindi imposition has not appealed to anyone in Tamil Nadu except a few 'paint-dabba-carrying folks.' Posting an old video of State Minister Duraimurugan saying one should be conversant in Hindi and English to speak in the Parliament, Annamalai said in a post on X "Thiru @mkstalin seemed to have missed this speech by his party's general secretary." "It is him pushing Hindi. The NEP advocates for a three-language policy, with any Indian language as the third language.... why have two different rules in the state? A private school student is provided the opportunity to learn a third language, why is it deprived to our government school students?" Annamalai asked.