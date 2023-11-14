Forecast of rain during second semi-final between Australia and South Africa

Kolkata, Nov 14 (PTI) Australia and South Africa will keep a close eye on weather forecast as a spell of steady shower is threatening to play spoilsport in the second World Cup semi-final between Australia and South Africa here on Thursday.

While there is a reserve day for all three knock-out games, as per the weather bulletin, rain would only "intensify" on Friday.

The playing conditions requires completion of a minimum of 20 overs per side across two days.

But if it's not possible there will be a "no result" and the Proteas will go through for Sunday's summit clash in Ahmedabad, having finished ahead of Aussies in the group league standings.

South Africa were second, followed by Australia in the 10-team standings.

The situation in fact is not that worrying for Thursday and IMD regional director Ganesh Das said the rain is expected to be "light and moderate".

"We expect light to moderate rainfall of about two to three centimetres on Thursday. The conditions will be overcast throughout the day and rain is expected towards the second half of the day," Das told PTI.

"As the day progresses, the intensity is likely to increase. But on Friday, it is expected to be heavy," he said.

IMD's weather bulletin on Tuesday stated that a low pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression on Thursday and into a deep depression over West Central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh Friday.

The Eden boasts of a an excellent drainage system as the Cricket Association of Bengal curator Sujan Mukherjee hopes to make full use of it.

"We have an excellent drainage system and with a full ground cover we are confident of having the match on Thursday itself," Mukherjee told PTI.

The semifinal will be held on the same strip that was used for the England vs Pakistan last group phase match on Saturday.

The match witnessed the highest score at Eden Gardens in this World Cup with England notching 337/9 before bowling out Pakistan for 244.

Mukherjee said the Eden track is generally batting-friendly but with the pitch being under cover for an extended period of time might lead to different behaviour due to underlying moisture.

"The wicket is generally batting-friendly; it depends on how the team bats. But as the wicket remains under cover because of the rain forecast, it can be dry and slow aiding spinners." Spin in focus ============= Spin was on focus during Tuesday's training session as both Australia and South African batters tried out different batting techniques to negotiate the conditions.

Going through a lean patch, veteran Aussie batter Steve Smith had an extended session as he along with another middle-order batter Marnus Labuschagne tried batting left-handed.

They had an intense session facing left and right handed spinners and also tried out unconventional shots.

Nursing a hamstring strain, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma also had a lengthy training session during their session in the evening.

Unlike Monday, Bavuma didn't look in a lot of discomfort as he went through the paces during training session.

He was also seen working on his lateral movements. Bavuma has been the weak link in South Africa's power-packed batting and his highest from seven matches in the World Cup has been 35 against Australia. PTI KHS KHS