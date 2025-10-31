Foreign-based gangster's henchmen nabbed for shooting at rival in Najafgarh

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Two alleged sharpshooters belonging to the Himanshu Bhau gang based abroad and Naveen Bali have been arrested in connection with a firing in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh, police said on Friday.

On October 28, police responded to a call for gunfire in Najafgarh and found the complainant, Rohit Lamba, a history-sheeter, there, and four to five used cartridges scattered on the road.

The shooters were identified as Manish alias Moni, a 27-year-old native of Dichaun Kalan, and Himanshu, a 22-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, currently living in Najafgarh.

The two, upon their arrest, revealed that the shooting was ordered by Himanshu Bhau and Naveen Bali, another known criminal.

They said they contacted Bhau through social media apps.

Police said Lamba was shot at in consequence of a gang rivalry with another criminal, Deepak, who is currently in judicial custody in a jail in Jhajjar.

Deepak has a bad blood with Lamba that began with an argument inside jail.

After his release, he conspired with Bhau to eliminate Lamba, who is believed to be associated with a rival gang.

Lamba told police that he was smoking with a friend when an SUV drove up to him. Three men came out of it and opened fire at him.

On October 30, two suspects were tipped off to be headed towards Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

A police team nabbed them and seized their mobile phones.

It was revealed that Deepak had introduced the two shooters to his associates and asked them to rent a car, which turned out to be the SUV used in the firing.

He gave them a picture of Lamba and promised them a monetary reward after the task was completed, police said.

After the shooting, Manish and Himanshu fled to Bahadurgarh, taking the Baprola-Mundka route and later went to Mussoorie.

Manish, who has studied up to class 12, works as an AC mechanic, while Himanshu, a native of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, is pursuing a computer course in Dwarka. PTI SSJ VN VN