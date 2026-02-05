Foreign consulates in Bengaluru receive hoax bomb threats, cases registered

Bengaluru, Feb 5 (PTI) Consulates of Italy and Japan here received hoax bomb threats recently and cases have been registered, police said on Thursday.

Following the complaints about the threat emails, received on January29, thorough checks were conducted and they turned out to be hoax, they said.

According to officials, the emails were sent from the id "gaina_ramesh@outlook.com".

Based on complaints from officials of Italy and Japan consulates, cases were registered at Ulsoor and Vidhana Soudha police stations respectively, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police said, as per the complaint from the Italian consulate officials, they received the email on January 29 at 5.25 am, to their official IDs, warning that "5 RDX to blast in Italy Consulate, Bengaluru at 1 PM. Evacuate Diplomats by 10 AM!" Noting that the Japanese consulate too had received a similar email from the same email ID at 5.32 am, they said a case was registered at the Vidhana Soudha police station following a complaint from the consulate officials. PTI KSU SA