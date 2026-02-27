Foreign Cooperation Dept created to assist youth seeking education, employment abroad: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Feb 27 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said the Foreign Cooperation Department has been created to assist youth seeking education and employment abroad, providing reliable guidance and preventing exploitation by unauthorised agents.

He said that under the Panchjanya-2026 programme, 210 youth received offer letters to work in Dubai, while 390 youth have already been sent to Israel in two phases.

In response to recent demand, advertisements have been issued to send 7,600 eligible beneficiaries to Israel, and 100 to Oman, and the selection process is ongoing, he said.

Saini detailed the progress of the Haryana AI Mission, supported by Rs 474 crore from the World Bank.

Hubs in Gurugram and Panchkula are expected to train 50,000 youth in advanced technologies, providing a skilled workforce for startups and promoting AI adoption across industries, education, and governance, he said.

Saini was replying to a debate on the motion of thanks to the governor's address in the state Assembly.

He said that the state government has taken several effective steps to enhance skills and generate employment opportunities for youth within the state.

However, if any young person wishes to go abroad, the government has established a 'Foreign Cooperation Department' to assist them.

The CM also appealed to the youth of the state not to fall prey to agents who send people abroad through illegal means.

He further said that the government is taking strict action against agents who send youth abroad through the illegal 'donkey route.' Saini said that the Haryana Foreign Cooperation Department and Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited organised the Panchjanya-2026 programme on January 3. Under this initiative, offer letters were issued to 210 youth for employment in Dubai.

So far, 390 youth have been sent to Israel in two phases and are getting a monthly salary of more than Rs 3.38 lakh, he said.

Addressing the issue of drug abuse, the chief minister said that the Haryana government is working with a zero-tolerance policy against narcotics.

Efforts are being made to create public awareness, crack down on drug traffickers and identify and treat drug-dependent individuals.

To strengthen coordination with neighbouring states, an Inter-State Secretariat has been established in Panchkula.

Representatives from seven northern states and Union Territories, namely Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, share information there to curb drug trafficking, he said.

The Haryana government has seized properties worth approximately Rs 53 crore belonging to drug traffickers and demolished 111 properties. Through anti-drug campaigns, 3,350 villages and 876 wards have been declared drug-free. A total of 7,523 drug users have been identified and provided treatment. PTI SUN NB NB