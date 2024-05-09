Foreign delegation visits booth in Raigad to witness country’s poll process

Mumbai: A foreign delegation visited a polling booth in Maharashtra’s Raigad parliamentary constituency to get a first-hand experience of India’s general elections and was impressed by the enthusiasm of voters, officials said on Thursday.

The delegation with representatives from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan and Zimbabwe also appreciated the meticulous planning by the Election Commission to ensure the process was transparent and peaceful, an official release said.

Polling was held in the Raigad Lok Sabha seat in the third phase on May 7 (Tuesday).

The foreign delegation visited the Raigad booth under a programme organised by the Election Commission along with poll management bodies of other countries for international cooperation, the release said.

The foreign delegates opined that the “enthusiasm of the voters, particularly young electorates, and joy on their face while exercising their franchise is the success of the voter’s awareness campaign run by the Election Commission”, it said.

According to the delegates, voters were celebrating the election like a festival, the release said.

The visitors also met the Chief Election Officer of the state S Chokalingam on Wednesday to get more insights into the poll process.

Chokhalingam explained to them that check posts and flying squads have been deployed to stop the misuse of muscle or money power and conduct free and fair elections in a transparent and fearless manner.

He told the visiting members that strict vigil is kept on the entire process, including storing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in strong rooms.