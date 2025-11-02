Foreign delegation visits design institute in UP, explores Indian art and craft

Lucknow, Nov 2 (PTI) A 47-member delegation from Central and South American countries and Caribbean islands visited the Uttar Pradesh Institute of Design and Research here on Sunday.

The team, comprising experts in design, art, education and fashion, explored India's rich craft heritage. A special exhibition was held at the institute to showcase traditional arts such as bone carving, zari-zardozi, chikankari, batik and block printing, and terracotta, a statement said.

The delegation also toured the library and museum preserving rare art works and the ODOP (one district one product) design studio, observing products made by artisans trained at the institute.

The institute's chairperson Kshipra Shukla welcomed the guests, noting that the visit would strengthen international cooperation and promote Uttar Pradesh's traditional crafts globally, in line with the Prime Minister's 'Local for Global' vision.

The event concluded with the presentation of mementos and ODOP products to the delegates. Senior MSME officials, including Joint Commissioner (ODOP) Sunil Kumar, were present. PTI CDN RUK RUK