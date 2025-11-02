Foreign diplomats on 2-day Bihar visit to observe BJP poll campaign, India's democratic process

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) A delegation of foreign diplomats from embassies of Japan, Indonesia, Denmark, Australia, the UK, Bhutan and South Africa began a two-day visit to Bihar on Sunday to observe the BJP's election campaign and India's democratic process.

"The visit under the 'Know BJP' initiative, launched by party president J P Nadda, is to familiarise the diplomats with the functioning, outreach and organisational strength of the BJP, as well as to provide an on-ground understanding of India's electoral engagement at the grassroots level," said Vijay Chauthaiwale, the BJP's foreign affairs department in-charge.

"The delegation will interact with senior party leaders, observe campaign activities and visit key constituencies," he said.

Earlier, similar delegations visited Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan during the assembly elections in the states to experience the BJP's election management and campaign practices. PTI GJS DIV DIV