Foreign investors taking out USD 2 billion shows lack of confidence in financial markets: Cong

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The Congress on Friday said foreign investors taking out USD 2 billion in first few days of 2025 shows the "complete lack" of investor confidence in India's financial markets and country's continuous decline as a foreign investment destination.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it also shows the growing impact of weak macro fundamentals of the country amid a slowdown in consumption growth.

"While the non-biological PM is rediscovering that he is a human after all, foreign investors in our stock markets have ushered in 2025 by taking out USD 2 billion just in the past six days.

"This shows: The growing impact of our weak macro fundamentals - stagnant wages, faltering private investment, slowdown in consumption growth. Complete lack of investor confidence in India’s financial markets, after disclosures about the SEBI Chairperson’s conflicts of interests," Ramesh said in his post.

He also said that India’s continuing decline as a destination for foreign investment - direct or indirect - compared to other countries, including Vietnam and Malaysia, and the rupee hitting new lows against the dollar day after day which increases currency risks. PTI SKC SKC KVK KVK