Foreign liquor worth Rs 70 lakh seized, 3 arrested in Jharkhand

Palamu (Jharkhand), Feb 13 (PTI) Jharkhand Police have seized illegally transported Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 70 lakh in Palamu district, an officer said.

Acting on a tip-off from Chhattisgarh Police, Jharkhand Police intercepted a truck coming from Chandigarh near Saddiq Manzil Chowk here on Thursday and seized 850 cases of liquor concealed under coal dust, Palamu Town police station officer-in-charge Jyoti Lal Rajwar told PTI.

Three people have also been arrested and they are being interrogated, he added.

"Two of the arrested persons are from Haryana and Bihar, and the third is from Jharkhand. The liquor was to be delivered to Medininagar, where municipal elections are scheduled later this month," the police officer said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI CORR ANB ACD