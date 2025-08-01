Foreign liquor worth Rs one crore seized from vehicle, two arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar, Aug 1 (PTI) Police on Friday seized India-made foreign liquor worth around Rs one crore kept hidden in a container during checking of vehicles in Jharkhand's Palamu district, an officer said.

The container vehicle was seized under Nawabazar police station limit while it was on its way to Bihar from Chhattisgarh, said Officer-in-Charge of Nawabazar police station Sanjay Kumar Yadav.

The driver and the helper failed to produce any valid documents of the consignment, Yadav said, adding that both were arrested.

The consignment comprised of 1,068 cartons (34,680 bottles) of liquor, estimated to be worth Rupees one crore and was to be delivered in Bihar, the police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, Yadav said a police launched checking of vehicles on NH 98 and the container vehicle was intercepted.

The driver and the conductor told police that they were carrying plywood to Bihar, the officer said.

Police carried out a thorough search of the vehicle and found cartons of foreign liquor kept hidden in the container.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Jharkhand Excise Act. PTI COR BS RG