New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Foreign Affairs Minister of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here on Thursday.

Discussions underlined the warm relations between India and North Macedonia founded on historical ties, shared values of pluralism and rule of law; and the unique cultural connect between the people of both nations, the Vice President's Secretariat said in a post on 'X' . PTI NAB DV DV