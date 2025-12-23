Foreign national arrested for transporting cocaine worth Rs 1.20 cr from Mumbai to Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 23 (PTI) A foreign woman has been arrested for allegedly transporting 121 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 1.20 crore, from Mumbai to Bengaluru by concealing it in bread covers while travelling in a private bus, police said on Tuesday.

Along with the contraband, a mobile phone allegedly used in the offence was also seized from her, they said.

Police, however, did not disclose the identity of the accused woman.

Acting on a tip-off that a foreign woman residing within the limits of Varthur police station was supplying cocaine to known persons, the CCB Narcotics Control Wing conducted the raid recently and secured the accused, a senior police officer said.

According to police, the woman had come to Delhi in 2024 on a student visa, claiming to pursue studies at a university. However, without enrolling in any college, she stayed in areas such as Ghatkopar, Ambawadi and Nallasopara in Mumbai.

She allegedly procured cocaine from a friend in Mumbai and, as per his instructions, transported and supplied the drug to designated locations, thereby engaging in drug peddling and earning illegal money, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that she frequently travelled from Mumbai to Bengaluru in private buses and transported cocaine by concealing it in covers of bread and similar products to evade detection, the officer said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Varthur police station. The accused is presently in judicial custody, police added.

In another incident, police arrested two persons from another state for allegedly selling prohibited narcotic drugs in Bengaluru.

With their arrest, police claimed to have seized 247 grams of hydro ganja and 19 grams of MDMA, together valued at Rs 26.90 lakh.

The arrests were made on December 21 after Jalahalli police station staff received information that some persons were in possession of prohibited narcotic drugs and were selling them to customers near Kalingarao Circle, within the limits of the police station.

Following a raid, the accused duo were secured and, during interrogation, allegedly confessed that with the intention of earning more money, they had purchased hydro ganja and MDMA at a low price from an unknown person and sold them to customers at a higher price, the officer said. PTI AMP ADB