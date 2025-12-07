Foreign national found injured in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) A foreign national was found seriously injured near a residential building in Navi Mumbai in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The unidentified man, who did not possess any documents on his person, was found lurking suspiciously in sector 1 of Sanpada, and his nationality is yet to be ascertained, an official said.

On examining the CCTV footage of the building premises, the police found that he had jumped over the gate and fallen in the process, he said.

He was found with serious injuries and was initially rushed to the civic hospital in Vashi and later shifted to a hospital in Mumbai, the official said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI DC ARU