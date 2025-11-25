Foreign national held in Bengaluru with drugs worth Rs 23.74 cr

Bengaluru, Nov 25 (PTI) A foreign national was arrested on Tuesday and drugs worth Rs 23.74 crore were seized from his possession, police said.

Based on a tip-off, the anti-narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided the places linked to the drug peddler and seized 11 kg 640 gram of MDMA crystals, 1,040 ecstasy pills, 2.235 kg of raw materials used for making drugs.

They were valued at approximately Rs 23.74 crore, police said in a statement.

“A team of officers and staff from the Bengaluru City CCB Anti Narcotics Wing successfully busted a synthetic-drug peddling network during a swift operation carried out in the Bagaluru Police Station limits. One person of foreign origin was arrested in connection with the case." A case has been registered at CCB police station and investigation taken up. A report was filed by the police to take action against the property owner for failing to meet legal requirements while renting the premises to a foreign national.

According to officials, the accused had entered India in 2017 on a business visa via Sri Lanka, and after his visa expired, he continued to stay illegally in Bagaluru in the city, police said, adding to earn a livelihood, he got involved in drug peddling.

“A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Susbstances (NDPS) Act was registered against him in 2019, and was sent to prison. After being released, he again engaged in drug peddling, and in 2020, another case under the NDPS Act and the Foreigners Act was registered against him at the Konanakunte Police Station,’ police said. PTI GMS GMS ROH