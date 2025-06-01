Foreign naval officer missing in Kochi backwaters

Kochi, Jun 1 (PTI) A foreign naval officer went missing in the Kochi backwaters on Sunday evening, the police said.

The missing officer is from a foreign country and was in Kerala for training at the Indian Naval Academy (INA). He was visiting Kochi as part of the programme, sources said.

It cannot be immediately confirmed which country he is from.

Fire and Rescue Services and the Indian Navy have started a search operation in the area, the police said.

The exact circumstances of the incident are not yet known.

The Navy has not yet responded to the incident. PTI TGB TGB ADB