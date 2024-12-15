Foreign saints impressed with arrangements for Maha Kumbh 2025

Maha Kumbh Nagar (UP), Dec 15 (PTI) Foreign saints arriving here for next year's Maha Kumbh are finding the arrangements for the mega event highly favourable and impressive, officials said on Sunday.

Celebrated in a cycle of 12 years, the Maha Kumbh will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

With the date for the event drawing closer, the presence of saints in the Akhara sector of the Kumbh area is steadily increasing with saints from across India and abroad beginning to arrive.

Foreign saints participating in the Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara's camp entry procession are finding the arrangements impressive, according to an official statement issued here.

Yoga Mata Keiko, a Japanese disciple of Juna Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar Som Giri ('Pilot Baba'), joined the procession along with several other Japanese female saints, the statement said.

Keiko said the camp entry procession gave her an idea of the upcoming Maha Kumbh, as she praised the arrangements, including air connectivity and transportation, according to the statement.

Hema Nand Giri, a female saint from Nepal and the Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara, said, "It is the good fortune of the saints that the chief minister of the state where the Maha Kumbh is being organised is also a saint. The way Yogi Adityanath is making preparations with the resolve to organise a grand and divine Maha Kumbh, the propagation of Sanatan Dharma is now spreading rapidly in various countries around the world, including Nepal." Anjana Giri, a saint from Juna Akhara who hails from Spain and was previously known as Angela, said she has been attending the Maha Kumbh for the past 30 years with her guru.

However, this time the experience is different, she said.

"There is a strong focus on sanitation, ensuring cleanliness everywhere. Information is also available on digital platforms, making it easier for pilgrims and tourists coming from abroad," she said, as per the statement.

Bruno Giri from France, who previously attended two Maha Kumbhs, also expressed his admiration, saying, "The city feels different this time with a festive atmosphere." PTI ABN ARI