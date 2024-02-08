Foreign Secretary Kwatra pays 2-day visit to Japan

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) India and Japan carried out a comprehensive review of their special strategic and global partnership, including in areas of defence, trade and investment during Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra's two-day visit to Tokyo.

In his visit to the Japanese capital beginning Wednesday, Kwatra participated in the India-Japan vice ministerial dialogue as well foreign office consultations.

The foreign secretary held consultations with Masataka Okano, the vice minister for foreign affairs of Japan, reviewing the entire gamut of areas in the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said the issues discussed included cooperation in areas of defence and security, trade, investment, technologies and people-to-people ties among others.

Both sides agreed to expand both scope and depth of relations.

"They also discussed global issues of shared interest," the ministry said.

"At the foreign office consultations with Takehiro Funakoshi, Japan's Quad Sherpa and senior deputy minister for foreign affairs, the foreign secretary exchanged views on the regional situation and India-Japan cooperation in the shared Indo-Pacific region and other issues of common interest," the MEA said in a statement.

Kwatra also met with other officials from Japan's ministry of economy, trade and industry, ministry of defence, and interacted with Japanese policymakers, thought-leaders, and corporate executives.

"The visit helped prepare the ground for high-level bilateral exchanges and contributed to further strengthening the ties of friendship and cooperation between India and Japan," the MEA said. PTI MPB ZMN