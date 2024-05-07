Foreign Secretary Kwatra set to visit Bangladesh Wednesday

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra is set to travel to Bangladesh on Wednesday to review ties between the two countries and prepare the grounds for a likely visit to India by Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, people familiar with the matter said.

In Dhaka, Kwatra will hold wide-ranging talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Masud Bin Momen on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and ways to further expand the ties, they said.

The foreign secretary is also likely to call on Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.

Kwatra's visit is also aimed at preparing grounds for PM Hasina's planned trip to India in June, the people cited above said.

Mahmud visited India in February. It was in his first bilateral foreign trip after Hasina came to power for a fifth term after a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections in January.

During his trip, Mahmud held comprehensive talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar covering all key aspects of the bilateral ties, especially in areas of cross-border connectivity, defence and security, power, energy, water resources and people-to-people exchanges.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited Dhaka in February in the first high-level visit from India after Hasina retained power. PTI MPB ZMN