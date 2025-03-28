Foreign Secretary Misri holds phone conversation with US deputy secretary of state on trade issues

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Days before US President Donald Trump's "tit-for-tat" tariff kicks in, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday spoke with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, focusing on the bilateral trade, including reduction of barriers to achieve a balanced trade relationship.

Misri and Landau also discussed the India-US cooperation in the areas of defence and migration and mobility.

The two officials "touched on the growing bilateral trade, defence and technology cooperation, and issues relating to mobility and migration", the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Misri underlined the deepening convergence of India-US strategic interests, it said in a statement.

Both sides agreed to remain engaged on matters of "mutual concern", the MEA said, without elaborating.

US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Misri and Landau discussed "ongoing efforts to reduce barriers to achieve a fair and balanced bilateral trade relationship" and strengthen collaboration in defence and technology.

US Assistant Trade Representative Brendan Lynch is currently in India and holding talks with his Indian interlocutors on firming up a bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

The talks are taking place days before Trump's reciprocal tariffs on the United States' trade partners kick in from April 2.

In a readout, Bruce said Misri and Landau also discussed efforts to boost security and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

Landau thanked Misri for "India's assistance in addressing illegal immigration to the United States and asked the Government of India for continued cooperation on this issue".

Congratulating Deputy Secretary Landau on his recent confirmation by the US Senate, the foreign secretary underlined the deepening convergence of India-US strategic interests, it said.

Misri also extended an invitation to Landau to visit India at his earliest convenience, the MEA added.